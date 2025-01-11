BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disease in Reverse - Episode 6: Reverse Inflammatory Heart Disease & Vaxx Induced Myocarditis
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
71 views • 5 months ago

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net


o Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy reveals his top protocols for healing myocarditis - You can do them right at home.

o Why Dr. Levy says vaxx-induced myocarditis is VERY different from "normal" myocarditis.

o Why the top causes of heart disease are all related to the deadly vaxx bioweapon - And what you can do to restore your heart health.

o Find out what happens to your heart post-vaxx and why it's so important to detox your body as quickly as possible from the deadly spike glycoprotein.

o Our experts reveal which natural medicine protocols can heal leaky gut, prime the immune system, and reverse chronic, and often life-threatening autoimmune diseases.

o Why poor gut health and an imbalance of microbes in the gut lining can cause chronic fatigue, mood swings, joint pain, and arthritis.

o Discover the surprising root causes of disease-triggering inflammation - And the natural protocols to heal them instead of masking the symptoms with toxic drugs.

o Important warnings about the consequences of untreated leaky gut - It can lead to chronic disease and even early death.




