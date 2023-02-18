BREAKING NEWS: USA, Canada & Switzerland - 3 US Law Enforcement Agencies Activated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED neutralswiss
February 17 2023
https://rumble.com/v29up58-breaking-news-usa-canada-and-switzerland-3-us-law-enforcement-agencies-acti.html
Dr. David Martin MURDER CHARGES and Global Terrorism Against Dr. Fauci, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, Justin Trudeau and many others in connection with mRNA deaths and government mandates. And News about the criminal WHO, Geneva, Switzerland - Charter Disqualified.