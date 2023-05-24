Auschwitz Made in Switzerland, Recovered Video From A Channel Originally Deleted By YouTube.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Auschwitz Made in Switzerland, Recovered Video From A Channel Originally Deleted By U-Toob
https://rumble.com/v2pk7l6-auschwitz-made-in-switzerland-recovered-video-from-a-channel-originally-del.html
https://youtu.be/avXBJ0BAx8s#
In Swiss-German Auschwitz means "Aus-Schwiiz" meaning "from Switzerland" and not particularly in the sense of "from Switzerland with love". This video explores Swiss Servants and Satan`s Seed.
Eugenics, was being taught in Switzerland during the wars, what a coincidence that Davos is the chosen / preferred base for the WEF. The baseline is the same then as it is now, the belief that there are two groups of people those who are worth something and those who are not.
This is an old video, that disappeared, when SwiSSy managed Youtube to have my first and biggest channel deleted, and which happened in union with the SwiSS Nazi Police's two extensive house searches, during which they stole all my hard discs, dvd's, usb sticks, computers, cameras and video scripts; SwiSSyland is the essence of organised crime. So, I just managed to retrieve one or two of the hundreds of lost videos.
At the above link you will find shortcuts to sections of the video as follows:-
Key Moments:-
Professor Ernst Rudin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avXBJ0BAx8s&t=216s
The Horus Matrix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avXBJ0BAx8s&t=573s
Eveline Portrait
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avXBJ0BAx8s&t=946s
Heinrich Himmler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avXBJ0BAx8s&t=1307s
Joseph Mengele
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avXBJ0BAx8s&t=3629s
=================================
NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE
FIGHT AGAINST
5G ROLL OUT
THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.
15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS
DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN. They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT! Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?
TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.
The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".
DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Please Support https://expose-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Auschwitz, Switzerland, The Nazis