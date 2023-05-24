Auschwitz Made in Switzerland, Recovered Video From A Channel Originally Deleted By YouTube.

Auschwitz Made in Switzerland, Recovered Video From A Channel Originally Deleted By U-Toob





In Swiss-German Auschwitz means "Aus-Schwiiz" meaning "from Switzerland" and not particularly in the sense of "from Switzerland with love". This video explores Swiss Servants and Satan`s Seed.





Eugenics, was being taught in Switzerland during the wars, what a coincidence that Davos is the chosen / preferred base for the WEF. The baseline is the same then as it is now, the belief that there are two groups of people those who are worth something and those who are not.





This is an old video, that disappeared, when SwiSSy managed Youtube to have my first and biggest channel deleted, and which happened in union with the SwiSS Nazi Police's two extensive house searches, during which they stole all my hard discs, dvd's, usb sticks, computers, cameras and video scripts; SwiSSyland is the essence of organised crime. So, I just managed to retrieve one or two of the hundreds of lost videos.





Professor Ernst Rudin

The Horus Matrix

Eveline Portrait

Heinrich Himmler

Joseph Mengele

Auschwitz, Switzerland, The Nazis