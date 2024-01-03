Don't Be Satan's Puppet - Bible Study with Brother Larry

Brother Larry passionately delves into the spiritual resources available in Christ to combat the devil's tactics. He emphasizes the importance of being "in Christ" through spiritual rebirth, highlighting that without it, one remains under Satan's sway and deserving of God's wrath. He urges listeners to embrace salvation through Christ's sacrifice, emphasizing forgiveness and redemption.

He touches on believers' security in Christ, stressing that Satan holds no power over them. The discussion extends to setting the mind on spiritual things to avoid withering spiritually, drawing from verses in Colossians and Romans to underscore the significance of spiritual focus for a vibrant Christian life.

Ultimately, Brother Larry's message revolves around understanding spiritual warfare, finding peace in Christ, and the need to align one's mind with spiritual truth.