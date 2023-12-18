Free Speech, Fear & Propaganda

Alex Jones returns to X (Twitter), Al Gore lies, Hillary Clinton blames everything on Climate Change,
🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
❤ DONATE
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://cash.app/$climateviewer
📺 LIVESTREAM DONATION
https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg/tip
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/
https://www.reddit.com/r/climateskeptics/comments/18h7yiu/al_gores_unhinged_climate_rant_at_the_wef/
https://twitter.com/hodgetwins/status/1732563427040624689
https://phys.org/news/2023-12-people-flying-climate-conferences-private.html
https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/contrails-houston-sky-18552177.php
https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/
https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKqbPkeLdGb?s=20
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.