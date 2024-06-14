EPISODE 376: THE ART OF WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Clears Misconceptions Around ICAN Legislate's ‘vaccine confidence bill’; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on a Wave of Populist wins in EU elections focusing on candidates pushing back against the globalist agenda, and the ‘Bird Flu’ fervor and comparisons to early COVID; mRNA Pioneer joins Del for a Sweeping Conversation on the future of the dangerous technology, his experience on the frontlines, and much more.
Guest: Robert Malone, MD