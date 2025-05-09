Today’s Lunacy Brings a Golden Age of Satire– Laughing our Way to Sanity w/ Donald Jeffries





Author and researcher Donald Jeffries, known for his sharp investigations into American history and politics, joins the program for a wide-ranging conversation. We explore current conspiracies and news topics, while highlighting Jeffries' unique use of satire to expose the absurdities that traditional journalism often misses. His blend of humor and critical analysis offers a refreshing lens on the complexities of modern society—proving that sometimes, comedy reveals the truth more effectively than straight reporting. Jeffries also hosts the weekly podcast I Protest, where he continues to challenge mainstream narratives and bring attention to overlooked realities. You can follow his work on Substack at https://DonaldJeffries.substack.com

