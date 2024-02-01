Damage Control

Protection Racket

* The DOJ is worried about its reputation.

* Investigations into Dems are to maintain appearances.

* Leftists use Dem investigations to dismiss Trump targeting.

* Make no mistake — [Bidan]’s DOJ is politicized.

* The White House and DOJ are clearly coordinating an unprecedented legal assault on DJT.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (31 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/u_FqapTgbZc