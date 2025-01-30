BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SUPER FUN! Delhi Who Dunnit | Ohio's Escape Game Room Hidden Gem!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
17 views • 7 months ago

This past weekend we had a BLAST at the #escaperoom #gameroom, #DelhiWhoDunnit! Owner Jeff Winch invited us back to try out his new 1800's Jail House, where we had to solve the #mystery of Cowpoke Carl! Last time we went, we took our neighbors; this time we took our cousins- not only did we get to try out the new room, but Jeff let us do the 1948 detective office, where we got to solve the mystery of a murder by following clues. We laughed so hard my cheeks hurt when we were through! And YES we solved BOTH rooms! Great for families, youth groups, birthday parties, and team building! If you live in SW Ohio or plan to visit, add the Delhi Who Dunnit to your list! And tell Jeff that Leah and Michelle sent you! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/delhi-who-dunnit/

Keywords
cincinnatifamily friendlyescape roomgame roomthings to do in ohiosouth west ohio
