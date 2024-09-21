462 - Allergie und der Weg, sich in wenigen Minuten davon zu befreien

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noch andere interessante Sachen:
Ehe ist ein Schwindel https://www.bitchute.com/video/KAQDUWIrOORb
(Der
Teil mit der Bibel ist allerdings genauso falsch,
denn dann steht anstelle des Staats dann der Vat...)
Never forget https://t.me/STFNREPORT/32978
Krebs ist ein Pilz
https://old.bitchute.com/video/5RM6KpAVAvAj/
Medizin ist ein Business
https://old.bitchute.com/video/uk4dbv80lyke/
Bluthochdruck-Lüge und Salz
https://old.bitchute.com/video/uk4dbv80lyke/
msm über Nano, von 2009 (!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKRTtLuDaLkG
.
.
.
.