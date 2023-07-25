InfoWars - Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data - Hematological (Blood-Related) Claims Up 522 percent Above Trend in 2022 - 7-24-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We were looking for data like this, and we found it in the UK Personal Independence Payment system,” announced former Blackrock portfolio asset manager Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) on the Dr. Drew show. “We need the help of the medical community and the regulators to explain what’s going on because it’s alarming.”
Edward Dowd of https://phinancetechnologies.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break it down.
Learn more here:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/ed-dowd-drops-bombshell-data-hematological-blood-related/