It Is Not Normal

F.U. Politics

* You’re going to get more chaos if we keep playing as if everything is normal.

* The essence of communists’ ideology is control.

* We were put here to fight back against evil forces.

* There are no easy answers.

* Do not fall for the normalcy presumption; nothing is normal any more.

* The only way out is through.

“Resisting Communism isn't a part-time endeavor. It's forever. The same corruption that informs Communism is taught about in Genesis 3 and 4. It's humanity's perpetual war. Every generation must win it again. We are where we are now because we thought we could stop fighting.”

The Dan Bongino Show | 17 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ir0bm-nothing-will-be-the-same-ep.-1992-04172023.html

