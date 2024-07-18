BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shooter Was ID'd as a Threat 10 Min Before They Allowed Trump on Stage - at Senate Briefing
Orig video Title: BREAKING: Shooter Was IDed as a Threat 10 Minutes Before They Allowed Trump on Stage 

(Cynthia... below read a Tweet said about 1 hour 'suspicious' from another Fox correspondent and Congressional Correspondent, and Sen Barrasso said 1 hour, link below in an interview late today. Also, sorry about the low quality of this video.)

The Secret Service had IDed him as a "character of suspicion". They IDed him as a threat 10 minutes prior to Trump taking the stage. Yet, they allowed Trump to go on stage.

and

This person at X/Twitter said told 1 Hour Before was IDd:

@aishahhasnie

Sen BARRASSO just told me shooter was ID’d over AN HOUR before the shooting as being suspicious.

"He was identified as a as a character of suspicion, because of saw a rangefinder as well as a backpack. And this was over an hour before the shooting actually occurred."

Quote

Aishah Hasnie

@aishahhasnie

·6h

Source familiar with Secret Service briefing w/Senators tells me a timeline shared with them reveals SS was aware of a threat about 10 minutes before TRUMP walked on stage and still let him on stage.

https://x.com/aishahhasnie/status/1813676339142304177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5E

Here is Sen BARRASSO at 7:00 min mark saying ID'd suspicious 1 Hour before (learned at Briefing today):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcrMK7SWNKA&ab_channel=NBCNews



