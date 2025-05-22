© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Screen time leads to blindness and mind control from blue light exposure.
But not all light is bad.
We are now learning that red light is very healthy and highly beneficial.
Reese Reports (22 May 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERARRk42K1Ek
https://rumble.com/v6tq4tz-the-effects-of-light-on-the-human-body.html