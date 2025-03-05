DOGE Drops Examples of Improper Payments They've Observed Already

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Examples of observed improper payments below. This is likely being done at scale.
- After an order for expedited deportation was issued in 2017, a migrant from Honduras used three different SSNs to submit 73 medicare claims totaling $48k.
- Medicare paid $49k for a Rehab Center for a person recorded dead for over a year.
- Medicare paid $57k in 2020 for a person recorded to have died in 2006.
- After a warrant for her arrest was issued in 2019, a migrant from Colombia received 3 SBA loans for $100k (over $99k was forgiven).
- Migrant from Peru received social security payments since at least 2007, with all benefit checks being mailed directly to Peru.