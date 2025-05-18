Dream Of President Trump Drunk & Decides To Kill A Woman. Trump $400 Million Dollar Qatar Jet, Bribe

Trump says Comey called for ‘assassination of the president’ with ’8647′ Instagram post. President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey was “calling for the assassination of the president” in a since-deleted Instagram post. Comey’s post featured the numbers “8647,” which some people in the Trump administration said was a violent reference to Trump, the 47th U.S. president. “He knew exactly what that meant,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “That meant ‘assassination.’” The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are investigating Comey’s post. President Donald Trump said Friday that former FBI Director James Comey was “calling for the assassination of the president” in a since-deleted social media post that featured the numbers “8647.”





The numbers were quickly read by people in Trump’s orbit as Comey calling for people to “86,” or get rid of, the 47th president of the United States — Trump.





“He knew exactly what that meant,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, a day after the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service opened an investigation into Comey’s Instagram post.





“A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know ... that meant ‘assassination,’” the president said. “And it says it loud and clear.”





“Our country’s become respected again, and all this, and he’s calling for the assassination of the president,”





‘It’s a bribe’: MAGA media stars bash Trump’s reported Qatar plane gift. “Indefensible.” “It’s a bribe.” “Such a stain” on the administration.





Some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters are among the loudest critics of his plan to accept a jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One.





In a rare break from the cheerleading that typifies MAGA media outlets, some commentators are using their platforms to urge Trump to change his mind about the highly unusual gift. Others are encouraging Trump voters to consider how they’d react if a Democratic president hatched the same plan.





hapiro also linked the potential Qatari deal with other reports of “influence peddling,” like Trump’s cryptocurrency sweepstakes.





“The administration’s policy is too important for this sort of activity,” Shapiro said, emphasizing that he wants Trump to succeed. “President Trump promised to drain the swamp. This is not, in fact, draining the swamp.”









Trump, brushing aside separation of church and state, establishes religious liberty commission





Trump jokes his admin will 'forget about' separation of church and state: 'We're bringing religion back'. President Donald Trump celebrated the National Day of Prayer at the White House





John Roberts wrote three cases dissolving the separation of church and state. Will he take another leap of faith?





Trump accused of expanding global ‘white supremacist’ agenda with South Africa refugee program. "White supremacists are not playing the domestic game. They're playing a global game," said Joseph Tolton, a Pan-African activist and founder of Interconnected Justice.





James Comey is under investigation for his '8647' Instagram post. What does it mean?





Trump faces backlash of Maga faithful over plan to accept plane gift from Qatar. Some of president’s most devoted supporters speak out against accepting $400m luxury jet as new Air Force One





‘If this were Biden, we would be furious’: Haley slams Trump’s reported plan to accept luxury jet from Qatar





US General Details China Military Plans to Defeat US in Taiwan War





The Risk of War in the Taiwan Strait Is High—and Getting Higher. Beijing’s Worry About the Future Could Spur a Deadly Miscalculation Soon





