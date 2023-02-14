2/14/2023 -- Large M6.0 (M5.6 USGS) Earthquake in Romania -- Seismic flow going around Europe now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new noteworthy M5.6 (M6.0) and swarm struck Romania as expected, and as they were warned for.
They were warned for up to M5.9 to strike in several of my updates this past week (past 5-6 days since Turkey was struck .. Since Feb 7th 2023 the warnings were issued for Romania) which can be seen on my channel directly if necessary under "videos".
