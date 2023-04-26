Episodes of failed Ukrainian landings across the Dnieper River continued

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The landing of boats and ships by Ukrainian troops across the Dnieper River near Kherson continued, but they were thwarted and destroyed by Russian forces. Ukraine is having serious problems withdrawing or even supplying its troops to the region.
Mirrored - TeleTruth