'VICTORY!' - T. Rex - Bang A Gong (Get It On) (Official Vinyl Video) 1973

You're watching the official vinyl video for T. Rex - "Bang A Gong (Get It On)" from the album 'Electric Warrior'.

Well you're dirty and sweet, clad in black Don't look back and I love you You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah Well you're slim and you're weak You've got the teeth of a hydra upon you You're dirty sweet and you're my girl Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on You're built like a car, You've got a hub cap diamond star halo You're built like a car, oh yeah You're an untamed youth that's the truth With your cloak full of eagles You're dirty sweet and you're my girl Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on You're windy and wild, You've got the blues in your shoes and your stockings You're windy and wild, oh yeah You're built like a car, You've got a hub cap diamond star halo You're dirty sweet and you're my girl Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on You're dirty and sweet, Clad in black, don't look back and I love you You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah You dance when you walk so let's dance, Take a chance, understand me You're dirty sweet and you're my girl Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Get it on, bang the gong, get it on Take me For a meanwhile I'm still thinking of you...