BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'VICTORY!' - T. Rex - Bang A Gong (Get It On) (Official Vinyl Video) 1973
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 11 months ago

You're watching the official vinyl video for T. Rex - "Bang A Gong (Get It On)" from the album 'Electric Warrior'.

Well you're dirty and sweet, clad in black
Don't look back and I love you
You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah
Well you're slim and you're weak
You've got the teeth of a hydra upon you
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're built like a car,
You've got a hub cap diamond star halo
You're built like a car, oh yeah
You're an untamed youth that's the truth
With your cloak full of eagles
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're windy and wild,
You've got the blues in your shoes and your stockings
You're windy and wild, oh yeah
You're built like a car,
You've got a hub cap diamond star halo
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're dirty and sweet,
Clad in black, don't look back and I love you
You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah
You dance when you walk so let's dance,
Take a chance, understand me
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Take me
For a meanwhile I'm still thinking of you...
Keywords
victoryt-rexbang a gong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy