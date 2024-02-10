BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine HIMARS Hit Russian UAV Training Center In Donetsk Oblast
26 views • 02/10/2024

US Military News


Feb 9, 2024


Today, we're diving into a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. A video has surfaced showing Ukrainian forces using HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) to strike a Russian military range, resulting in reported casualties.


The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the casualties from the HIMARS strike, stating that 24 servicemen were killed and four were wounded in the attack. The ministry has described the strike as an unprovoked act of aggression by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, targeting a military training ground in occupied Ilovaisk.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgotDYp7kuc

