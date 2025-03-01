BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Disturbing: Zelensky’s recruitment thugs kidnapping a man & left his dog on the street
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
227 views • 6 months ago

Ukraine: The "Defenders of European Values And Democracy"

Disturbing footage of Zelensky’s recruitment thugs kidnapping a man and leaving his dog on the street.

Adding: 

Israel on the Brink of War with HTS in Syria—Clashes Erupt in Jaramana

Fierce clashes are unfolding in Jaramana, south of Damascus, as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters storm the area, escalating tensions near the Syrian capital.

➡️Israeli airpower is now in play—a squadron of Israeli jets and helicopters has entered Syrian airspace, as the conflict intensifies.

➡️Syrian forces reportedly fired warning shots at Druze factions, signaling growing hostilities in the region.

➡️The Public Internal Security forces have issued an ultimatum, giving Druze factions five days to lay down their arms or face consequences.

With Israel actively backing the Druze and engaging in direct military operations, Syria is rapidly sliding into a new front of open war.

