Testosterone Killers
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
1
250 views • 10 months ago

Unexpected Factors Lowering Your Testosterone | Reality of Health Podcast


Welcome to the Reality of Health podcast. In this episode, we delve into some surprising factors that could be lowering your testosterone, whether you're a man or a woman. Drawing insights from the lifestyle of the Messiah tribe in Africa, we explore how their diet, low EMF exposure, and community-driven way of life contribute to their superior muscle mass and overall health. We discuss the impact of diet, chemicals, stress, poor sleep, and more on your testosterone levels. Plus, we touch on the potential benefits of avoiding common pitfalls like soy, sugar, trans fats, and certain medications. Tune in to learn how to naturally boost your testosterone and improve your well-being.




00:00 Introduction to Testosterone and Health


00:25 The Lifestyle of the Messiah Tribe


02:08 Understanding Testosterone Regulation


04:48 Common Testosterone Killers


06:05 Dietary Impacts on Testosterone


09:31 Lifestyle Factors Affecting Testosterone


12:41 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
healthnutritionchemicalsstressexercisesleeptestosteronesugaralcoholemf exposureinsulintrans fatssaturated fatmessiah tribesoy food
