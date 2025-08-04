BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Language Was Weaponized to End Western Civilization
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
103 views • 1 month ago

The collapse of Western civilization was engineered through the words we speak. Language carries memory, law, identity, and power. We talk about how English became a bastardized tool of confusion, severing our connection to the classical world. The fall of Rome, the meaning of SPQR, the rise of mass illiteracy, and why modern language has turned communication into manipulation is covered. This is about reclaiming the very structure of meaning before it’s lost forever. Giancarlo joins us to talk about the death of language, the inversion of knowledge, and what it means to speak with power in an age of decline.


MORE FREE SHOWS - NO LOGIN REQUIRED:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - Episode 180 - Posted for Members:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/180-the-fall-of-western-civilization-and-language-and-information/


FREE CRROW777 PLAYLISTS:

https://linktr.ee/freecrrow777radioplaylists


new world ordersocial engineeringlanguagesymbolismenglishitalylatinetymologyitalian
