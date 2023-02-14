NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02/14/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left, the WOKE cmob, and the LGBTQ+ABCDEFG1234 crowds have declared war on us through our children, making them the pawns for the world they want created, no matter what it does to our kids. Folks, they don't care about our children for anything but what they want to make them. Godless and unhappy.