The Unjected Show #015 | Don't Shed In Bed! | Dr. Jennifer Vandewater
44 views • 04/29/2023

Get your Spike Support from The Wellness Company at http://DestroySpike.com. Use Promo Code UNJECTED anywhere on the site (https://TWC.health) for 5% off.

Check out the NEW Unjected Substack at https://Unjected.substack.com

Don't shed in the bed! Joining us tonight is Dr. Jennifer Vandewater from The Wellness Company's Integrative Therapeutics Board to discuss her amazing formulation found in TWC's Spike Support and how NOT to Shed in the Bed! Plus so much more!

Thanks for watching The Unjected Show, brought to you by Unjected.com. The Unjected show is hosted by Unjected Co-Founders Shelby Thomson and Heather Pyle, along with Scott Armstrong from Rebunked News (Rebunked.news) and the hilarious Zach Brown from the Unfit Statesman Podcast (On all podcast players and Rokfin).

Tune in every Friday night at 9pm EST at Rokfin.com/Unjected where we will be taking your calls about the unvaccinated dating scene, wild stories, dating advice and so much more! We want to hear from you! 1-833-3UNJECT or 1-833-386-5328. Taking calls tonight. Enjoy!
 
Stay Natural. Stay Free. Stay Unjected.

comedy dating love unvaccinated rebunked unfit statesman unjected
