Charges Dropped! Trump Freed, Democrat & DOJ Vexed
Lori Colley
25 views • 6 months ago

November 25, 2024 - The four felonies and two election fraud cases against Donald Trump have been dropped. Special Counsel Jack Smith released a statement saying the Department of Justice is seeking permission from Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss all charges. Chutkan later approved the request. This case defined the witch hunt against Donald Trump alleging election interference from 2020 until now—a huge victory for the rule of law.


Thanks for watching and Praying!

To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.



To support our work with a paid $8 per month subscription, go to: LoriColley.substack.com

newstrump indictmentrepublican politics
