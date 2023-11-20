BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Earth's Pole Flip Preparations
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
457 views • 11/20/2023

The recent increase in low level aurora borealis has been a sign that our sun is preparing for a pole shift. The peak of solar storms should occur in 2024 or 2025 during solar cycle 25. What should we expect?

Some scientists believe the earth has gone through pole shifts every 6,000 years. We're at 6,000 years since the last earth pole shift. The signs of the earth's pole shift are apparent if you know what to interpret. Let's analyze the signs together.

What other signs in the cosmos should we watch for in the next few years?

What about Israel's signs?

What about the world's signs?

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals7 seals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy