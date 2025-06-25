Jeffrey Prather joins Mike Adams to talk ceasefire theater, Israeli intel, and the path to chaos

To learn more, visit: https://jeffreyprather.com/





- Interview Introduction and Purpose (0:00)

- Trump's Middle East Policy and Motivations (1:29)

- The 12-Day War and Iran's Actions (3:42)

- Trump's Relationship with Israel and the Deep State (10:18)

- Trump's De-escalation Strategy and Iran's Response (18:30)

- The Impact of the Ceasefire and False Flag Operations (22:47)

- The Role of the Deep State and the Future of the Middle East (30:18)

- The Potential for Nuclear Proliferation and International Reactions (32:04)

- The Impact of the Middle East Situation on American Politics (41:51)

- The Role of Intelligence Agencies and the Future of American Security (42:10)

- The Importance of Critical Thinking and Independent Analysis (57:15)





