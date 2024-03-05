Victoria Nuland and the CIAs Handiwork in 2016.

In 2016, Victoria Nuland told Congress that US advisors serve in 12 Ukrainian ministries, US-trained police operate in 18 Ukrainian cities, the US Treasury helped close 60 Ukrainian banks while protecting the assets of depositors, and the US spent $266 million on training Ukrainian soldiers.





The New York Times acknowledged last week that the CIA began setting up 12 secret spy bases in Ukraine after 2014.





(this is just the part she reported)





h/t:

Kanekoa the Great

https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1765092974483161575?s=20