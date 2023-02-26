Pleadian Messages; Healing & Prayers for Ohio; Dr Michelle Peal healer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Pia and Cullen with beautiful messages from Laarkmaa and the Pleadians. Then I ask people to do prayers to help clean up the toxic fumes in Ohio/Pennsylvania and suggest remedies and natural herbs to help detox. Finally I interview the wonderful Dr. Michelle Peal on healing for my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference -- see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com If we all work together, I know we can make this world a much better and happier place! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com