Pleadian Messages; Healing & Prayers for Ohio; Dr Michelle Peal healer
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
3 views • 02/26/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Pia and Cullen with beautiful messages from Laarkmaa and the Pleadians. Then I ask people to do prayers to help clean up the toxic fumes in Ohio/Pennsylvania and suggest remedies and natural herbs to help detox. Finally I interview the wonderful Dr. Michelle Peal on healing for my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference -- see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com If we all work together, I know we can make this world a much better and happier place! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com

Keywords
healingascensionspiritualityohiopsychicprayerspleadiandr michelle peal
