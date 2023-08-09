⚡️Hitting a target from a thousand meters: what the job of a pair of snipers looks like in the NWO area

The work of the military takes place according to the following scheme: the sniper and the spotter choose a comfortable position and prepare for shooting, all factors affecting the sniper's shooting are taken into account and compared, for example, the wind direction and the distance to the target. The spotter assigns target designation and the sniper opens fire for the kill.

“Ideally, you can achieve defeat through a two-inch hole in the wall,” said a sniper with the call sign “White