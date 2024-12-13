BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why The Biden Administration Is Lying About The Drones-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 13 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
53 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, unexplained drone and UFO activity has not only increased over the Garden State of New Jersey, but now the sightings have spread to New York, Pennsylvania and Oregon as well. John Kirby embarrassed himself yesterday by attempting to spin egregious lies about the overhead visitors, when the daily reality of what thousands of people are seeing is a witness against him. So, OK, the Biden administration is lying about the drones, we get that, but what are they lying about? Are they lying to protect a secret government project? Are they lying to cover up the existence of aliens in the skies? Or, are they lying to deflect from bringing to pass the events laid out in Barack Obama’s civil war movie ‘Leave The World Behind’? One thing is for sure, whatever or whoever is operating those drones and UFOs are surveilling us, recording our reactions, is actively attempting to use mass hypnosis to elicit the desired response, and the US government is firmly behind it. Welcome to the Grassy Knoll of the 21st century, the game’s afoot and we’ll tell you all about it on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
