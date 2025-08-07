US auctions 'crown jewel' $325M Russian superyacht it PIRATED from Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US auctions 'crown jewel' $325M superyacht it PIRATED from Russia
'Irreparable damage to US' as investors pull out for ending principle of 'inviolability of private & state property' — Putin's spox Peskov speaking earlier
'Purchasers will be exposed to years of costly litigation' by Amadea's real owner Khudainatov — Washington Times/IFPNews reports. Peskov's quote references earlier US 'seizures'. Amadea footage from Fraser Yachts