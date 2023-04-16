Escape from Russia: Pt 1

The Russian Revolution of 1917, resulted in the overthrow of the Czars. In October, leftist revolutionaries took over the legislative assembly. The communists began to consolidate power and by the early 1930's, the confiscations of wealth and land were becoming widespread. In 1933, famine and persecution would sweep the land.



It was at this time that the family of Boris Sorokovsky, along with many other Christians, were led out of Russia via China, in an astonishing journey that ultimately brought many of them to North America.



In this show, my friend and regular guest Ron Buhler, reads from Boris Sorokovsky's testimony: A Call to the Churches in America. The testimony, variously available in audio form and as a pdf document, is dated 1994. It has also been published with some other writings in a booklet called: What Awaits the Anabaptists in the Last Days?



Communism is visibly rising in North America. Arrests of believers who, allegedly violated Covid regulations, protest outside abortion clinics or at drag queen events, are becoming common place in Canada, the United States and the UK. These events make this story much more than a fascinating piece of history.



