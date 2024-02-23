The Bidens Threw Out the Chinese Bribe Diamond. Per James Biden. | Jesse Watters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters | The same prosecutor who got busted for cooking up Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal arrested the FBI informant who reported that Joe and Hunter Biden took bribes from Ukraine.
Then that prosecutor accused the informant of talking to people close to Russian intelligence, though I thought that’s why the FBI paid him? Even Democrats agreed this informant was credible, but maybe he was too credible because now it looks like he might be a strawman to discredit Biden’s impeachment.
This time, instead of making up hoaxes to get Trump impeached, they’re making them up to stop Biden from getting impeached.
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1760835889679245351?s=20
@JesseBWatters