New Hope Episode 8

Our renowned experts, Dr. Daniel Nuzum, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Jennifer Taylor, Dr. Ed Group, and David Wolfe. Reveal remarkable breakthroughs in disease REVERSAL…

But first, I’d like to share one of the most inspirational healing journeys I’ve ever heard: Chris Wark's stage 3 cancer survival story…Chris had a golf ball-sized tumor full of cancer in his colon, which had also spread to his lymph nodes… He had surgery that removed one third of his colon!

After much prayerful consideration and research into natural healing protocols… He elected to NOT do the 9 to 12 months of chemotherapy that his doctors told him he needed!

It took courage and fortitude to go against his allopathic doctors, his family, and friends, who all told him "You're crazy not to do chemotherapy…"

So, HOW did Chris HEAL his body from cancer?

By radically changing his diet and doing every natural non-toxic therapy he could find...

Chris told me the idea of poisoning his way back to health did not make sense to him… So he took ownership of his health. The result?…

He’s been cancer free for 19 years…

Something his doctors at the time thought would NEVER be possible!