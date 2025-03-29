BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Democrats Geting More Violent and Dangerous
185 views • 5 months ago

A shocking investigation is underway following an attack on a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, where multiple incendiary devices were discovered. The FBI is coordinating efforts to address this alarming rise in violent activity targeting Tesla and its supporters, labeling these actions as domestic terrorism. In this video, we dive into the details of the incident, the ongoing investigation, and what this means for Tesla owners and the automotive community at large. With calls for justice and heightened security, the implications of these attacks are significant. Join us as we unpack this troubling situation and discuss the broader societal impacts. Don't forget to like and share this video

Democrats are winding up their unhinged far-left activist followers and laying the groundwork for violence across the country by making it seem acceptable to wage terrorism against Tesla vehicles and dealerships, which has culminated in multiple explosives found at a Tesla lot in Austin, Texas. Alex Jones reports on Dems’ ratcheting up of tensions

