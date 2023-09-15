Footage appeared online of a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers reaching the “Surovikna line” in the Zaporozhye direction.

They walked, they wanted to film TikTok during the campaign, but our artillery pressed them, the equipment cannot reach the defense line, and you can’t fight much on foot.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress, but it is very slow and in many places it comes at a huge cost, which is not commensurate with the result.

In a month it will rain, and the fields will turn into swamps, let's see how it all ends

Mirrored - December1991

