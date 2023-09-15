© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Footage appeared online of a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers reaching the “Surovikna line” in the Zaporozhye direction.
They walked, they wanted to film TikTok during the campaign, but our artillery pressed them, the equipment cannot reach the defense line, and you can’t fight much on foot.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress, but it is very slow and in many places it comes at a huge cost, which is not commensurate with the result.
In a month it will rain, and the fields will turn into swamps, let's see how it all ends
Mirrored - December1991