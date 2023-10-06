Trump: Biden Allowed Flood Of 15 Million Illegals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
45th President Donald Trump says Joe Biden is breaking every environmental law to prove him right. Here's One America's Katie Smith on the latest regarding the border crisis.
