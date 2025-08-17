The Heresy

When Jesus said that “Salvation is from the Jews (John 4:22)” it is impossible to conclude that Jews provide salvation. Only God — Jesus Christ — provides salvation. Jesus Christ was murdered by the Jews and the Father of Jesus Christ was not a Jew at all.

Then in what sense does Christ mean that “salvation is from the Jews?”

Christ Himself explains this: Jesus Christ (salvation) is the stone which the builders rejected, he is the Cornerstone of the Third Temple. The builders — the Chief Priests — rejected this Salvation and so God calls others to be saved.

In Matthew 21, Jesus said “therefore the Kingdom of God will be taken away from you (the Jews) and given to a people (Europeans) producing the fruit of it. (Europe becomes Christendom — the Kingdom of Christ).

The Jews themselves prophesied that “the Romans (Europeans) will come and take away both our place and our nation.” (John 11:48). In this sense Salvation is from the Jews because the Jews reject Salvation and others, namely the Europeans, accept the salvation that the Jews rejected.

The Jews are damned by God (Luke 19:27) blessed by Satan (Matthew 4:8-9), are children of the deceiver (John 8:44), the wrath of God eternally abides upon them (1 Thes 2:15-16), and the name Jew is left as a curse (Is 65:15) while His people are called Christians (Acts 11:26)

Fritz Berggren, PhD