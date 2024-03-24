BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4000 SDA Women Pastors. Joanne Cortes and the Potomac Conference Apostasy Is Evidence Of The J.O.L.
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
0
32 views • 03/24/2024

4,000 Women Pastors and Counting. Pastor Joanne Cortes Ordained at BeLove Church in Washington, D.C. Pastor Joanne Cortes was ordained at BeLove Church, a church plant that she helped initiate, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. For more than 20 years she has actively ministered to others, along with her husband, Pastor Jose Cortes. The Seventh-day Adventist Church has women pastors or theologians in every division. How many you ask? No one knows. It is not because we cannot count; we know how many baptisms happened in each division; we obsess over offering versus tithe in each division. But when it comes to counting women, things get wobbly.


Potomac Conference Releases Statement on LGBTQ People


Pastor Larry Kirkpatrick: Potomac Ordains Female LGBTQ Advocate


Rocky Mountain Conference Votes to Ordain Women Pastors


#SDA

#WomenPastors

#SDAChurch


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#ClimateCrisis

#EcoSabbath

#SundayRest


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

sdabible prophecyseventh day adventistbiblical prophecysunday lawsda sermonsda women pastorsrocky mountain conferenceordain women pastorspastor joanne corteslgbtq in churchpastor larry kirkpatrickpotomac conferenceelder charles tappwomens ordinationsda kinshipjoanne corteswomen ordained
