Knowing the Servants of God

Despite what celebrity so-called prophets want you to believe, the Bible teaches us to judge prophets by their doctrine and their manner of life. This is not a game; false prophets and teachers are sending people to hell with their smooth sayings and wicked doctrines. Let prophecy be true, specific and only from the Holy Spirit.

"Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits." Matthew 7:15-16a