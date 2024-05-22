© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
May 21, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
MORE MARITIME SABOTAGE: PANAMA, NORD STREAM, KEY BRIDGE, NOW TEXAS!
BIRD FLU SCAMDEMIC: MAKE AMERICA SOMALI SIEGE VIA STARVATION!
5GW COVERT COMBAT KINETICS FROM SLOVAKIA TO FRANCE!
TARGETED INDIVIDUAL EXPERTS LIGHTHOUSE & BER GUEST!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4wkl5e-redemptive-resistance-vs-retribution-revenge.html