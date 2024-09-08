BREAKING: Top Scientists Confirm COVID Jabs Are Binary Bioweapons Designed To Turn Off Immune System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sep 7, 2024) Alex Jones: Top scientists confirm COVID Injections are binary bioweapons designed to turn off the immune system so that weak viruses can kill you easily.
Banned.Video: https://www.banned.video/
InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=66dcec62a40df0c227c02abc