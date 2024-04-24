© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baltimore To Reopen Limited Access Channel for Ships with Drafts Less Than 35 Feet on April 25 | What is Going on With Shipping? April 23, 2024
In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the US Coast Guard announcement by the Captain of the Port to reopen Baltimore using the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel.