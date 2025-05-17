Trump Family's Middle East Business Bonanza | Rogan Gets Jesus Pilled | Comey Trump Threat 5/16/25

Weekly News Report! Move over Hunter, there is a new political game in town, and the Trump offspring are showing the world how it's done. It’s not just the “gesture” of a $400 million luxury plane that President Donald Trump says he’s smart to accept from Qatar. Nothing is off the table as Jared, Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr. saddle right up in the arms of the Arab world with a golf course & Trump Tower in Dubai, a crypto exchange deal with Abu Dhabi, Saudi government-backed LIV Golf, and much, much more! Is Joe Rogan getting Jesus-pilled? "I'm sticking with Jesus." There seems to be a resurgence online of Christian apologists who are making the case that not only was Jesus a real person, but the resurrection is factual and makes the most sense. Finally, disgraced Vineyard pastor Micah Turnbo, made famous for his outlandish posts about crazy encounters with Jesus, has stepped down from ministry. Tim Tebow on massive child exploitation. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-familys-middle-east-business-bonanza/













