The DNA CODING COMPLEXITY for COLOUR IN FEATHERS MVI_5800

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I found this little feather in my daughter’s
backyard, and it is almost certainly from a ‘28’ parrot, or Port Lincoln as
they are called in South Australia. Marvel with me at the complexity built in
to the DNA coding that knows just where this feather will be positioned, and
the overall marking effect.