Easy, Affordable, External Antenna Mounting Options for GMRS, 2m, 70cm VHF/UHF Radios
LDS Prepper
LDS PrepperCheckmark Icon
291 followers
57 views • 08/17/2023

Three simple, affordable antenna mounting options for family emergency radio communications.

Related Radio Videos:

 https://youtu.be/YhDXevEU_uE 

 https://youtu.be/d2Qp-BHn8Iw 

 https://youtu.be/M-iQUbuHgfk 

 https://youtu.be/kSL7PcoJZ2A 

David's Antenna Mounting List:

- Tram 1481 Dual Band 3 Section Base Antenna (144-148/430-450 MHz): https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1481.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9 

- Galvanized Steel Top Rail Post: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-Chain-Link-Fence-1-3-8-in-Diameter-x-10-ft-Long-17-Gauge-Thick-Galvanized-Steel-Top-Rail-Post-328913DPTEB/312373065 

- Antenna Chimney Mount Kit: https://amzn.to/47l9ltd 

- 1-1/2 in. x 14-Gauge x 72 in. Zinc-Plated Slotted Angle: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-1-1-2-in-x-14-Gauge-x-72-in-Zinc-Plated-Slotted-Angle-800517/204225758 

- 5/16 in. x 4 in. Zinc-Plated Lag Thread Screw Eye: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-5-16-in-x-4-in-Zinc-Plated-Lag-Thread-Screw-Eye-806926/204273852 

- 1/8 in. x 30 ft. Vinyl Coated Steel Wire Rope Kit: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-1-8-in-x-30-ft-Vinyl-Coated-Steel-Wire-Rope-Kit-810632/204394877 

- Silicone Rubber Self Fusing Tape: https://amzn.to/45DkyUr 

Kelly's Antenna:

- Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9 

Keywords
ham radiolds prepperemergency communications planoff-grid communicationsgmrs radiofrs radiomurs radio
Related videos
