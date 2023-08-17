Easy, Affordable, External Antenna Mounting Options for GMRS, 2m, 70cm VHF/UHF Radios

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three simple, affordable antenna mounting options for family emergency radio communications.
David's Antenna Mounting List:
- Tram 1481 Dual Band 3 Section Base Antenna (144-148/430-450 MHz): https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1481.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
- Galvanized Steel Top Rail Post: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-Chain-Link-Fence-1-3-8-in-Diameter-x-10-ft-Long-17-Gauge-Thick-Galvanized-Steel-Top-Rail-Post-328913DPTEB/312373065
- Antenna Chimney Mount Kit: https://amzn.to/47l9ltd
- 1-1/2 in. x 14-Gauge x 72 in. Zinc-Plated Slotted Angle: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-1-1-2-in-x-14-Gauge-x-72-in-Zinc-Plated-Slotted-Angle-800517/204225758
- 5/16 in. x 4 in. Zinc-Plated Lag Thread Screw Eye: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-5-16-in-x-4-in-Zinc-Plated-Lag-Thread-Screw-Eye-806926/204273852
- 1/8 in. x 30 ft. Vinyl Coated Steel Wire Rope Kit: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-1-8-in-x-30-ft-Vinyl-Coated-Steel-Wire-Rope-Kit-810632/204394877
- Silicone Rubber Self Fusing Tape: https://amzn.to/45DkyUr
Kelly's Antenna:
- Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9