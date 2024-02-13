BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How beliefs shape dreams
Shànna Curry Dream Journey
Shànna Curry Dream Journey
1 view • 02/13/2024

Your dreams are shaped by your beliefs. This is helpful to take into consideration when you are translating your dreams. Try looking at everything within the dream from your subjective reality and ask, “Why would I use this place, person, object, dialogue or action to convey a message to myself”.


To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/


Email: [email protected]


Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.


In Lak’ech

