REPUBLICOMPASSION

A LIST OF WORDS YOU ARE USING INCORRECTLY, and the correct usage in parentheses.
pro-choice (pro-death)
squatter (burglar who won't leave)
transgender (delusional weirdo)
gay (homosexual)
democrat (totalitarian)
democratic party (enslavement party)
LEGAL SYSTEM (injustice system)
party of peace (party of nord-stream sabotage, WW3 and slavery)
blue states (communist red states)
progressive (regressive)
liberal (illiberal)
diversity (hive-mind biological robots)
inclusive (exclusionary)
peaceful protest (insurrection)
affirmative action (unconstitutional quotas)
gender (anti-science biology)
reproductive rights (child-killers)
insurrectionist (defender of the constitution)
toxic masculinity (refusing to be a victim)
white fragility (rejecting a racist agenda)
feminist (anti-male)
ANTIFA (the return of Hitler's brown-shirts)
BLACK LIVES MATTER (anti-family Marxists)
Woke (in a coma)
why can't we all get along (why can't everyone accept their leftist slave-master)
bi-partisan (making republicans your bitch)
mansplaining (trying to help a dumb person)
accountability (leftist persecuting the right)
fairness (unfairness)
science (political science)
birthing person (fictional humanoid)
sponge-worthy (amazon hair-lip creature)
Obama-care (death plan)
fair share (thieving hypocrite)
citizen (illegal alien)
president (dictator)